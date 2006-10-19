Woodruff Returning For Spring Special

ABC News anchor Bob Woodruff, who was gravely injured in a roadside attack in Iraq in January, will make his return to the network next spring with a documentary about his story.

In the hour-long prime time special, Woodruff will recount his injuries and recovery process through interviews with witnesses and medical teams who treated him in Iraq and later outside Washington D.C. and New York.

Woodruff and his wife Lee have also signed a book deal with Random House to publish their memoirs on their experiences.

When Woodruff was injured on Jan. 29, 2006 he was embedded with U.S. forces and suffered brain injuries when an explosive device struck his convoy. At the time, Woodruff was co-anchoring World News Tonight with Elizabeth Vargas as part of an experimental two-anchor format where Woodruff was expected to spend much of his time in the field.

After Woodruff's injury, Vargas anchored solo for a time before being replaced by Charlie Gibson, now the sole anchor of recently renamed World News.

In recent months, Woodruff, who is still receiving outpatient physical therapy, has visited ABC's New York headquarters and was recently in London.