Woodbury Named HBO Legal Eagle

Filling a void left by

departing HBO co-president Harold Akselrad

, the network has named Tom Woodbury general counsel and executive VP, networks business affairs.



In his new role Woodbury will be HBO’s chief legal officer and the legal liaison to parent company Time Warner. He will report to HBO chairman and CEO Bill Nelson.



“Tom is highly regarded within HBO, Time Warner and the industry at large. All of us who have worked with Tom at HBO value his depth of knowledge, intelligence, and expertise as well as his long-standing, close-working relationships with our distributors,” said Nelson. “In his new position, he will be instrumental in making sure that the rights necessary to maintain and grow our business are protected.”