Wong, Lifetime Networks Saluted for Fight Against Abuse
Lifetime Networks president Andrea Wong will be honored at a gala Thursday in Washington, D.C.
Wong and Lifetime are being recognized by Washington-based nonprofit Knock Out Abuse Against Women for the network's End Violence Against Women campaign against domestic violence and sexual assault.
Lifetime also works to make abuse a campaign issue through its Every Woman Counts public-advocacy initiative.
The gala will be chaired by BET chairman Debra Lee to raise money for the D.C. group.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.