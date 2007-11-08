Wong, Lifetime Networks Saluted for Fight Against Abuse

Lifetime Networks president Andrea Wong will be honored at a gala Thursday in Washington, D.C.

Wong and Lifetime are being recognized by Washington-based nonprofit Knock Out Abuse Against Women for the network's End Violence Against Women campaign against domestic violence and sexual assault.

Lifetime also works to make abuse a campaign issue through its Every Woman Counts public-advocacy initiative.

The gala will be chaired by BET chairman Debra Lee to raise money for the D.C. group.