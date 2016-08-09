Wonder Women Class of 2017 Nominations Now Open

Nominations for the 2017 class of Multichannel News Wonder Women are now open.

The 19th annual class will join more than 200 cable and telecom execs named MCNWonder Women since 1999. Industry trailblazers, they showcase the importance of women in media while exemplifying attainable career goals for the young women coming behind them -- from the class of 1999's Geraldine Laybourne and Judy McGrath (among the first women to head cable networks) to last year's Michelle Rice (TV One) and Arlene Manos (AMC Networks).

The deadline for nominations for Wonder Women 2017 is Friday, Sept. 9. Click here to submit a bio of an outstanding colleague, mentor or friend along with a statement on why she should be selected for the 2017 class.

MCN will announce the 2017 honorees during NYC Television & Video Week (October 17-20). They will be profiled in the Jan. 30, 2017, issue of Multichannel News and feted at the annual Wonder Women Luncheon, co-hosted by the New York chapter of Women in Cable Telecommunications, at the New York Hilton Midtown on March 23, 2017.

Click here to read profiles of previous MCN Wonder Women classes and coverage of luncheons past.