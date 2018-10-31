Wolff Named Executive VP and General Manager, ESPN+

Russell Wolff was named executive VP and general manager of ESPN+, the direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service.

Wolff, who had been executive VP and managing director of ESPN International, will report to Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming Services. He will also collaborate on the management and commercialization of ESPN-branded digital products.

ESPN+ was launched in April by ESPN and the Walt Disney Co.’s Direct to Consumer and International division.

“ESPN+ is off to a fantastic start as the fastest growing consumer sports streaming service in the market and Russell’s deep understanding of the ESPN brand and experience across all aspects of the media landscape will bring even more velocity to the service,” said Paull. “His strong business acumen and exceptional leadership qualities make him the perfect leader to advance the growth of ESPN+ as we continue to evolve the service.”

Wolff joined ESPN International in 1997 and moved to ESPN Star Sports the next year. He returned to ESPN in 2000.

“I am deeply honored to take on this role and look forward to working and collaborating with the extraordinary people across DTCI’s Disney Streaming Services and ESPN to realize the enormous promise ahead of us,” said Wolff. “ESPN+ is in the first inning of a very long game. There is a tremendous opportunity to grow the service and expand our position as the leading streaming service and provider of digital products for sports fans.”