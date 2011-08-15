Wolf Blitzer to Interview Obama in Iowa
CNN's Wolf Blitzer will interview President Barack Obama in
Iowa on Tuesday on the second day of the president's Midwest bus tour.
In the sit-down interview, Blitzer will ask Obama about a
variety of domestic economic and international issues and the 2012 election.
The interview will air Tuesday during The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer from 5-7 p.m. ET on CNN. The Situation Room will also broadcast
live from Iowa on Monday.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.