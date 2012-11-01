Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper to Lead CNN's Election NightCoverage From D.C.
CNN will be deploying 24 reporters to battleground states
and candidate headquarters in its Election Day coverage Nov. 6 with coverage to be anchored from its new studio in Washington, D.C.
Wolf Blitzer and Anderson Cooper in Washington, Candy
Crowley in Boston and Erin Burnett in Ohio will lead CNN's "Election Night in
America" coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET
CNN is planning more than 40 consecutive hours of live
programming from Washington beginning at 5 a.m. Nov. 6 with Early Start with John Berman and Zoraida
Sambolin and Starting Point with
Soledad O'Brien.
Reporters assignments include Jim Acosta with Crowley at
Romney campaign headquarters in Boston and Jessica Yellin, Dan Lothian and
Brianna Keilar at Obama campaign headquarters in Chicago. John King, Dana Bash,
Tom Foreman, Gloria Borger and David Gergen will all be in studio to provide
analysis.
Political contributors Paul Begala, James Carville, Alex
Castellanos, Ari Fleisher, Margaret Hoover, Van Jones, Roland Martin and Ana
Navarro will join coverage throughout the day and night.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.