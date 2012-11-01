Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper to Lead CNN's Election NightCoverage From D.C.

CNN will be deploying 24 reporters to battleground states

and candidate headquarters in its Election Day coverage Nov. 6 with coverage to be anchored from its new studio in Washington, D.C.

Wolf Blitzer and Anderson Cooper in Washington, Candy

Crowley in Boston and Erin Burnett in Ohio will lead CNN's "Election Night in

America" coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET

CNN is planning more than 40 consecutive hours of live

programming from Washington beginning at 5 a.m. Nov. 6 with Early Start with John Berman and Zoraida

Sambolin and Starting Point with

Soledad O'Brien.

Reporters assignments include Jim Acosta with Crowley at

Romney campaign headquarters in Boston and Jessica Yellin, Dan Lothian and

Brianna Keilar at Obama campaign headquarters in Chicago. John King, Dana Bash,

Tom Foreman, Gloria Borger and David Gergen will all be in studio to provide

analysis.

Political contributors Paul Begala, James Carville, Alex

Castellanos, Ari Fleisher, Margaret Hoover, Van Jones, Roland Martin and Ana

Navarro will join coverage throughout the day and night.