WNYW's Anastos Apologizes On-Air

WNYW anchor Ernie Anastos apologized for the peculiar-and profane-bit of anchor banter he uttered on the air Wednesday night. Anastos, who co-anchors the 10 p.m. news, echoed old Perdue ads when he told meteorologist Nick Gregory, "It takes a tough man to make a tender forecast."

Anastos then told Gregory to "keep f***ing that chicken."

Last night at 10:37 p.m., Anastos said he "misspoke" during Wednesday's 10 p.m. news. "I apologize for my remarks to anyone who may have been offended," he said. His mea culpa came out of Gregory's weather forecast, just as the fateful chicken quip did the night before.

WNYW, a Fox O&O, chastised the veteran anchor yesterday in a statement. "We are disappointed with Ernie's comment on the air last night," said VP/General Manager Lew Leone. Fox management has not indicated that Anastos will be punished or fired.

Not surprisingly, the clip has become the latest YouTube sensation; one video had over 450,000 views since yesterday.

According to the New York Daily News, WNYW insiders insist Anastos meant to say "keep plucking that chicken."