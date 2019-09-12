WNYW New York Names ‘Good Day Wake Up’ Hosts

Kerry Drew and Bianca Peters have been named co-hosts of Good Day Wake Up on WNYW New York. The show airs weekdays 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. The pair begins Sept. 23.

WNYW is owned by Fox.

“Good Day Wake Up viewers want interesting stories presented by interesting people and this new team embodies that spirit,” said Byron Harmon, WNYW VP/news director. “Not only is Bianca a news anchor and former sports reporter, but also an entrepreneur and published author. Teaming her with Kerry, an Emmy Award-winning reporter and anchor with network experience who is well known and liked by our viewers, is a no brainer."

Drew has been a reporter and anchor for WNYW since April 2012. Prior to that, she was on WPIX New York.

“As a lifelong New Yorker, I grew up watching Fox 5 News, so this opportunity is a dream come true for me,” Drew said. “I am so excited to be able to start our viewers’ days with the news and information they need and, hopefully, put a smile on their faces at the same time.”

Peters comes from WFOR Miami, where she was traffic anchor and sports reporter.

“Coming to the epicenter of news broadcasting, culture, sports and entertainment, I am eager to wake up New Yorkers each morning and hope to project the joy and gratitude I feel for being part of their experience, in the greatest city in the world,” said Peters. “And by the way, I got an inside tip, Yankees take the World Series in 5!”