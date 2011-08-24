WNYW, CW Plus Affiliates Getting 'Better'

When the fifth season of Meredith's Better premieres Sept. 12, the show will air in New York for the first time on Fox-owned WNYW. The CW Network Plus, representing dozens of CW affiliates in markets 100 and up, is also picking up the show, which focuses on Meredith strengths such as home, cooking and family.

The additions bring Better to over 140 markets nationwide -- more than double the number of affiliates airing it last season -- and almost 80% of U.S. TV households. WNYW will begin with Better in an overnight slot.

"Stations nationwide want to be a part of Better because of its proven track record and the new local dollars it generates through both advertising revenues and product integration," said Paul Karpowicz, president of Meredith Local Media Group. "Clearly, Better is one of the hottest properties in women's lifestyle programming."

Better, produced out of Meredith's new studio in midtown Manhattan, is shaking up its format by bringing a male co-host on board to join Audra Lowe. JD Roberto, who lists hosting ABC reality show How to Get the Guy among his TV credits, "will offer a male perspective to the lifestyle topics covered on Better," said Meredith, including parenting advice.

Around 70 CW affiliates are grabbing Better under the CW Plus banner. "Better is a fresh, innovative and vibrant approach to digital convergence. The strip is bright and inviting, with lots of useful information to share with viewers, particularly women," said Russell H. Myerson, EVP/GM, The CW Network Plus. "The crossover from television to the web and to the Meredith's magazines encourages consumers to take bites from all three platforms."

Long before it shot in New York, Better launched out of Meredith's KPTV Portland (Ore.).

Stations have the opportunity to localize up to eight minutes of the syndicated show, which local broadcasters seem to like. "Better's focus on family, fashion, fitness, food and live musical performances draws enthusiastic viewers, while the sale of local product integration adds significant revenue for stations. It's a win-win for local television stations," says Kieran Clarke, EVP of Meredith Video Studios.