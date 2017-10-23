WNJU Names VP of News

Endy Rodriguez, assistant news director of Telemundo station WNJU New York, has been named VP of news, effectively immediately.



Among his charters will be to expand the station's joint investigations and consumer-focused stories, with co-owned WNBC-TV New

York.



Rodriguez began as an intern at WNJU in 2001 and worked up through the ranks as assignment editory, field producer and executiv producer.



"I know that his strategic vision and steady focus will continue moving our station to new heights," said WNJU President and GM Christina Schwarz of the promotion.