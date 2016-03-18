WNET Sets Joan Rivers Documentary

WNET New York will air the documentary Joan Rivers: Exit Laughing on, fittingly, April 1. The film features Sarah Silverman, Whitney Cummings, Kathy Griffin, Dick Cavett, Don Rickles, Lily Tomlin and Marlo Thomas, among others, discussing Rivers’ ground-breaking, and glass ceiling-breaking, comedy.

Produced by the Comedy Hall of Fame (CHF), Exit Laughing is the first in a planned series of documentary films about the masters designed to bring comedy to public television.

“Comedy exists today because it was built on the shoulders of past generations of comedians who have pioneered the vast language of comedy and grown its power as an engine for social change,” said Jeffrey Pancer, CHF curator. “As such, Joan Rivers’ legacy and impact has been defined by other comedians: the artists that she knew and those she influenced, offering a unique perspective from the comedians that create the history of the field.”

WNET is branded as Thirteen.