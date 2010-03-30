WNDY Indianapolis Grabs ‘Hoosiers'

WNDY Indianapolis has grabbed the rights to air the Indiana basketball

classic film Hoosiers, which will run 8-10 p.m. March 31. Not only is

Indianapolis the site for the NCAA basketball Final Four and title game next

week, but hometown Butler is one of the four remaining teams.

WISH-WNDY President/General Manager Jeff White says the

response to WNDY airing Hoosiers has been "overwhelming" since the

stations announced it on air and on Facebook. He declined to say how much MGM

demanded for the film, but suggested it was not a princely sum.



Viewers and advertisers alike have expressed abundant interest

in Hoosiers. "We've already sold three packages," says White, "with

multiple spots for each advertiser."

A MyNetworkTV affiliate, WNDY is also promoting the

film with a large banner on the middle of the station's home page. WNDY

produced and aired 13 Butler

games this season. "We've secured

the rights in honor of the university's big win and invite you to join us to

watch," says the website.

It's been a charmed few months for sports-mad Indianapolis, with the hometown Colts in the Super Bowl

and underdog Butler,a #5 seed when the tourney began, in the Final Four. Both events air on CBS;

the local affiliate is WISH. Butler's last few

games, including its win over Kansas

State March 27, have

posted 24 household ratings.

Butler faces Michigan State in one of the April 3 semifinals.

The final game is April 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Whereas the Colts' popularity is year-round, White says

Butler-mania has hit DMA No. 25 fast and hard. "Overnight, the whole community

has become Butler

fans," he says. "The school is really part of the fabric of the community."

To help viewers better get to know the Butler boys, the LIN stations are offering

online profiles of the players. They're also offering ticket giveaways.

White had initially planned to air an All Access Pass special

on WNDY 7-8 p.m. Friday night, showcasing the weekend's highlights, both in

terms of basketball and the community events built around the roundball action.

With the hometown squad now in the Final Four, both WNDY and WISH will air the

special. "What was a big event has gotten huge," says White.

Gene Hackman stars as Coach Norman Dale in the '86 film,

which IMBD.com's "MovieMeter" says is up 36% in popularity this week-thanks in part

to Butler's unlikely run for the title. The climactic high school championship

game in Hoosiers was filmed at Butler's

ancient Hinkle Fieldhouse arena.

White is enjoying Indy's similarly unlikely run of good

sporting fortune while it lasts. "I don't know another station that has had its

hometown football team in the Super Bowl," he says, "and hometown college team

go to the Final Four in the same year."