WNBC's Llamas Joins ABC News

Tom Llamas, co-anchor of WNBC New York's 5 p.m. news and a contributing correspondent for NBC News, has joined ABC News in New York as a correspondent and anchor.

That is according to a memo the news division from ABC News President James Goldstone.

"A passionate and dynamic storyteller, I'm excited for Tom's ideas and input and I'm confident that he will be an outstanding addition to our talented team of journalists."

Before joining WNBC, Llamas was a reporter with WTVJ Miami.