WNBC Adds A.M. Half Hour

WNBC New York will start its Today in New York program

a half-hour earlier starting March 1, when it will kick off at 4:30 a.m. "The

extended half hour will focus primarily on the day's top headlines, weather and

traffic, giving viewers an even earlier jump start on their day," WNBC said in

a statement.

The program will air 4:30 to 7 a.m. and features the talent

crew of Michael Gargiulo, Darlene Rodriguez, Chris Cimino and Megan Meany.

"We know that viewers are waking up earlier, and we

want to be there with the latest local news and information to help them start

their day," said WNBC VP of News Susan Sullivan. "Expanding Today

in NY to 4:30 allows us to respond to the changing dynamics of our audience

and ensure we remain their source for local morning news."

Sullivancame on board the NBC O&O in August.

In September, WNBClaunched the lifestyle show LX New York in place of its 5 p.m. news.

Last March, the station launched the digital channel NewYork Nonstop.