WNBC Adds A.M. Half Hour
WNBC New York will start its Today in New York program
a half-hour earlier starting March 1, when it will kick off at 4:30 a.m. "The
extended half hour will focus primarily on the day's top headlines, weather and
traffic, giving viewers an even earlier jump start on their day," WNBC said in
a statement.
The program will air 4:30 to 7 a.m. and features the talent
crew of Michael Gargiulo, Darlene Rodriguez, Chris Cimino and Megan Meany.
"We know that viewers are waking up earlier, and we
want to be there with the latest local news and information to help them start
their day," said WNBC VP of News Susan Sullivan. "Expanding Today
in NY to 4:30 allows us to respond to the changing dynamics of our audience
and ensure we remain their source for local morning news."
Sullivancame on board the NBC O&O in August.
In September, WNBClaunched the lifestyle show LX New York in place of its 5 p.m. news.
Last March, the station launched the digital channel NewYork Nonstop.
