WNBA President Richie Steps Down

Laurel J. Richie, president of the WNBA, is stepping down to pursue other interests, including serving on boards and “continuing to be an advocate for girls and young women,” according to the WNBA. She leaves Nov. 9; Deputy commissioner Mark Tatum will oversee the women’s basketball league on an interim basis, and the search for a league president commences immediately.

“We thank Laurel for her five seasons of service and commitment to the WNBA and wish her success in her future endeavors,” said Tatum. “The league’s quality of play and depth of talent have never been better. We remain steadfast in our commitment to achieving growth in fan interest and future business performance reflective of the extraordinary state of the on-court product.”

Richie joined the WNBA in May 2011, becoming the first African-American to lead a major sports league.