WLNE Stays on Dish

Satellite operator Dish and TV station owner Citadel have extended their carriage agreement yet again while they continue to try to negotiate a new one.



The current agreement for Dish's carriage of Citadel's Providence ABC affiliate, WLNE, was set to expire at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.



Dish’s deal initially expired Aug. 18 and as the date approached it was already handing out antennas to subs so they could get the station off the air--blackouts only effect MVPD subs. But that deadline was extended to Aug. 23 and the extensions have continued.



Dish did not say how long the latest extension would last.

