WJZ Partners with Baltimore Sun

CBS owned-and-operated WJZ Baltimore and Tribune daily The Baltimore Sun agreed to share content and promotional might starting in the next few weeks.

WJZ will provide “minute-by-minute” video to the newspaper site, WJZ vice president and general manager Jay Newman said on WJZ.com, while Sun editor and senior VP Tim Franklin said the station will pitch in on investigative reporting. Newspaper columnists are likely to make appearances on WJZ news, while WJZ’s weather crew will appear in the newspaper each day.

Tribune chief Sam Zell encouraged stations and newspapers in the same or nearby markets to share services, but this partnership, previously reported in Editor and Publisher, is between two separate media companies.