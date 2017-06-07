WJLA Names Nathan Baca Government Waste Reporter

Sinclair's WJLA Washington has hired veteran investigative reporter Nathan Baca to probe government waste.

He joins the station June 19 from WBNS Columbus, Ohio.

“We are excited to add a journalist of Nathan’s capacity to our core team of investigators,” said director of news Mitch Jacob. “His solid brand of reporting is the type of journalism that our 7 ON YOUR SIDE team does daily, and he will be an invaluable resource for our viewers.”

According to the station, that brand has yielded "government policy changes, grand jury investigations and several criminal arrests."

Baca's resume also includes stints at KLAS Las Vegas and KESQ and KMIR both Palm Springs, Calif.