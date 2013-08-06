WJLA Launches Government Business Show

WJLA-TV Washington launched Aug. 4 a new Sunday morning show, Government Matters, a half-hour look at the "business of government."

The series is hosted by veteran D.C. TV anchor Morris Jones, who spent almost two decades at Fox's WTTG Washington. His resume also includes main anchor for Sinclair's NewsCentral project - Sinclair is buying WJLA-TV parent Allbritton. Most recently, Jones has been evening anchor on NewsChannel 8 and the host of NewsChannel 8’s Capital Insider.

The show airs Sundays at 9:30 a.m., and repeats at 1:30 and 10:30 p.m. on co-owned regional cable news channel, NewsChannel 8.

"D.C. is obviously the hub of the federal government and this program will discuss business topics of interest in government sectors like security, technology and management," says WJLA-TV’s GM Bill Lord in a statement.

The show will be produced by WJLA.

"The target audience is mid- to senior-level executives in federal agencies and the federal contractors who do business with them," says WJLA, which means the target advertisers are those government contractors and any organizations that do business with the government.