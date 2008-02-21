WJLA Going Retro with Retro Television Network

Retro Television Network inked a deal with Allbritton Communications to air its “Prime Time All the Time” vintage hits on WJLA Washington, D.C.

RTN will launch late this year on WJLA’s digital channel.

The network has been signing up affiliates at a rapid clip, with some 60 station partners to date. WJLA is among the largest. Airing in Nielsen’s No. 8 DMA, the ABC affiliate pulled in $114 million in 2006, according to BIA Financial.

“The quality of our network can be found in the top broadcasters that have signed up to affiliate with RTN for their multicasting option,” RTN executive vice president Mark Dvornik said. “We are excited that Allbritton has added their flagship station to the growing list of affiliates.”

Thursday also marks the start of RTN airing on Allbritton station WSET Roanoke-Lynchburg, Va. Allbritton’s WHTM Harrisburg, Pa., adds the feed late this year.

RTN is owned by Equity Media Holdings. It announced last week that it was partnering with rep firm Petry International.