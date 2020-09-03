WJCL Savannah GM Morrissey to Retire

Timothy J. Morrissey, president and general manager of WJCL Savannah, will retire from the Hearst Television station this fall. He’s been GM at the station since 2014. No successor has been named.

“We have been so fortunate that Tim chose to conclude his remarkable career in broadcasting back with Hearst,” said Hearst Television president Jordan Wertlieb. “A consummate broadcaster, Tim’s leadership has transformed WJCL since we acquired the station just a few years ago. We are so happy for Tim and his family as he begins a well-deserved retirement.”

Morrissey started with Hearst Television at WISN Milwaukee while still in college, and made it up to news director. Before arriving at WJCL, he was president and general manager at WCNC Charlotte. Prior to that, Morrissey was divisional VP at The New York Times Company Broadcast Group, where he’d been VP of news.

Morrissey was also a general manager at KFOR Oklahoma City and KFSM Fort Smith, and worked in news at WJZ Baltimore, WNEP Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and WWL New Orleans.

Morrissey is past president of the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters and was on the boards of the NBC Television Affiliates and the NBC News Channel as well as on the ABC News Advisory board.

“Returning to Hearst was, without doubt, the perfect final chapter for me as a broadcaster,” Morrissey said. “I’m honored to have spent a significant amount of my career with Hearst Television, which has an unequaled culture of excellence, news leadership and public service.”

Savannah is DMA No. 89. Earlier this year, WJCL received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award, the first Murrow award in the station’s 50-year history.