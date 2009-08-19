WJBK Adds Hour to Morning News
Fox O&O WJBK Detroit is extended its morning news an hour, airing Fox 2 News Morning from 4:30-10 a.m. starting September 14. In addition to the news, weather and traffic staples, the extended program will offer longer features like live music, interviews and cooking segments.
"The expansion of FOX 2 News Morning is a natural evolution for our station, as we continue to grow our already strong presence in the market," said Vice President/General Manager Jeff Murri. "In addition, it will allow us to provide viewers with enhanced coverage of news events and breaking stories throughout the morning."
