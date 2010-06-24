WJAR Launches ‘Unreal Deal' Product Placement Program

Media General's WJAR Providence offers a sneak peak at its new branded integration program The Unreal Deal this Saturday evening, and will air it weekly come September.

The Unreal Deal gives vendors in DMA No. 53, including restaurants, jewelers and pet shops, a chance to showcase their goods and services. "Viewers will be exposed to businesses through the power of television and will be encouraged to log on to www.unrealdeal.tv to purchase discounted gift cards," WJAR said in a statement. Vendors will supply coupons to the station, which will sell them to viewers.

The show debuts June 26th at 7:30 p.m.; it airs monthly throughout the summer before shifting to a weekly schedule come September. It's hosted by local Rhode Island personality Doreen Collins and produced by Video Excellence in Massachusetts.

Across town, Fox affiliate WNAC offers area businesses a similar opportunity to tout their message on The Rhode Show, a daytime program.

WJAR will also debut a 7 p.m. news Monday through Saturday in the fall; The Unreal Deal will follow the news on Saturdays.

"The Unreal Deal is going to be fast-paced and fun and it will give local businesses the opportunity to be showcased for several minutes on NBC10 in a highly visible time period," says WJAR Digital Media and Marketing Director Kim Reis. "We are so excited about the premiere of the show and we feel that this could become ‘appointment television' for viewers looking for an ‘unreal deal' every Saturday."