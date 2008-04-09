WJAC Johnstown Adds Retro Television Network

Cox Television’s WJAC Johnstown, Pa., is adding Retro Television Network on a digital stream. RTN will debut on the NBC affiliate early next year.

WJAC represents the seventh Cox station to add RTN, which calls its oldies lineup “primetime all the time.” Cox executives said the channel has found a substantial audience on the other stations.

“RTN has generated lots of positive feedback to our station, so it makes all the sense in the world to expand this franchise to our nearby sister station, WJAC, in Johnstown,” WPXI Pittsburgh/WJAC program director Mark Barash said.

RTN is owned by Equity Media Holdings, which announced last week that it was selling five stations to address a money shortage.