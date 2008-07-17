Wizard's First Rule Scheduled for Late-Fall Launch

Disney-ABC’s action-adventure series, Wizard’s First Rule, executive-produced by Spiderman’s Sam Raimi, will premiere the weekend of Nov. 1 in national syndication, the company said Thursday.

Shot in New Zealand, the series stars Craig Horner as woodsman Richard Cypher, who discovers that he has magical powers. Cypher is helped by mystery woman Kahlan (Bridget Regan) and a wise old wizard named Zedd as he works to stop a tyrant from unleashing an ancient evil and enslaving the world.

The series is based on the best-selling novels by Terry Goodkind.

Wizard’s First Rule has been cleared in 95% of the country, with the Tribune stations serving as the primary launch group. The show is expected to air on weekend afternoons, access and prime.

The series marks ABC Studios’ first venture into broadcast syndication, and it is executive-produced by Raimi, Rob Tapert, Joshua Donen, Ned Nalle and Kenneth Biller.