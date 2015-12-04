‘Wiz Live!’ Viewed by 11.5 Million

The Wiz Live! produced a 3.4 rating and 11 share among adults 18-49 on NBC, according to Nielsen’s fast officials, with 11.5 million tuning in to the reimagining of the beloved stage production.

Bob Greenblatt, NBC entertainment chairman, told B&C he expected ratings to be much more in line with what Peter Pan Live! did last year, as opposed to The Sound of Music Live! the year before. Peter Pan did a 2.3 in 18-49, with 9.1 million watching. The Sound of Music rated double that.

The Wiz Live!, produced by Neil Meron and Craig Zadan, was up against Thursday Night Football on CBS, among other programming.