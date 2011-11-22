Without Regis, Life Goes On at 'Live!'

Disney-ABC's Live! with Kelly held up nicely in its first day without Regis, as Jerry Seinfeld stepped in as the show's first guest co-host.

On Monday, Nov. 21, Live! averaged a 4.0 primary-run household rating and a 2.2 rating among women 25 to 54 rating in the weighted metered markets, according to Disney.

That's up 38% in households and 57% among women 25-54 compared to last November.



Live! continued to turn in its best performance in Dayton, Ohio, where scored an 8.9 household average on Monday. On Regis' last day, Friday, Nov. 18, the show earned a 17.1 rating/23 share on WHIO Dayton.

Other strong markets were Philadelphia (5.5), San Francisco (5.0), Atlanta (7.1), Detroit (6.1), Pittsburgh (6.6) and Charlotte (5.5).

Seinfeld is co-hosting Live! on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. On Friday, Jerry O'Connell will join as guest co-host. Next week, Neil Patrick Harris will share hosting duties with Kelly Ripa, who just renewed her contract to host the show for another five years.