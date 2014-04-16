Wisnia Named President of Business Ops At TVGN

TV Guide Network said it has named former CBS executive David Wisnia president of business operations.

In his new role, Wisnia will oversee TVGN’s operational strategy, including ad sales, content distribution, corporate strategy and business development, finance, and business and legal affairs. His appointment is effective immediately, and he will report to TVGN’s board of directors, working with TVGN’s president, entertainment and media, Brad Schwartz.

Wisnia has been a member of TVGN’s board of directors and previously served as executive VP, business development for CBS, one of the partners (with Lionsgate) in TVGN. Wisnia has also served as executive VP of affiliate relations at CBS and also served as a senior liaison to CBS’s Affiliate Board and station/group owners.

“David's range of skills and past experience in managing P&Ls of cable channels, as well as distribution, marketing and business and legal affairs, make him perfectly suited for this important role, as the network continues to evolve and grow,” said CBS CEO Leslie Moonves in a statement. “His leadership will be a great asset to the outstanding team we’ve been building at TVGN.” Wisnia succeeds Dennis Miller, who had been a consultant to Lionsgate for TVGN, and later served as the interim president during the Network’s recent transition of partnerships from One Equity Partners to CBS.

