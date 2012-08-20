Winning Branded Entertainment Gold

Which brands got the most eyeballs during NBC's Olympic

broadcast?

Procter & Gamble's 72 commercials were seen by an

average12.8 million viewers during the first week of the London Games,

according to data assembled by Rentrak and iTVX, which have teamed up on a

service that measures both commercial viewing and the impact of branded

entertainment.

P&G's branded entertainment events an average of 20.3

million viewers -- significantly more than the commercials.

By teaming up, Rentrak and iTVX are offering advertisers a

way to measure precisely how many people the branded entertainment portion of

their media budgets are impacting, which is a step toward determining their

value.

The other top brands are ranked by an index, which shows how

advertisers added to their commercial audiences by also running branded

entertainment.

(1) A standard measurement of average TV audience

using Rentrak's second-by-second household audience data and iTVX's

second-by-second branded entertainment metrics

(2) Number of TV ads run by the brand on NBC during

the first week of the Olympics

(3) A standard measurement of average audience using

Rentrak's second-by-second household audience data and iTVX's second-by-second

branded entertainment metrics

(4) Number of discrete branded entertainment segments

appearing in content by the brand on NBC during the first week of the Olympics

(5) An index showing the additional average

audience generated by branded entertainment events (column 3/column 1)



Short description

This analysis covers the first week of the Olympics for the

top eight sponsor brands identified by iTVX that ran on NBC. The data combines

Rentrak's second-by-second exact commercial audience and iTVX's second-by-second

branded entertainment metrics. The brands are ranked by the Branded

Entertainment Index (highest to lowest).