Winning Branded Entertainment Gold
Which brands got the most eyeballs during NBC's Olympic
broadcast?
Procter & Gamble's 72 commercials were seen by an
average12.8 million viewers during the first week of the London Games,
according to data assembled by Rentrak and iTVX, which have teamed up on a
service that measures both commercial viewing and the impact of branded
entertainment.
P&G's branded entertainment events an average of 20.3
million viewers -- significantly more than the commercials.
By teaming up, Rentrak and iTVX are offering advertisers a
way to measure precisely how many people the branded entertainment portion of
their media budgets are impacting, which is a step toward determining their
value.
The other top brands are ranked by an index, which shows how
advertisers added to their commercial audiences by also running branded
entertainment.
(1) A standard measurement of average TV audience
using Rentrak's second-by-second household audience data and iTVX's
second-by-second branded entertainment metrics
(2) Number of TV ads run by the brand on NBC during
the first week of the Olympics
(3) A standard measurement of average audience using
Rentrak's second-by-second household audience data and iTVX's second-by-second
branded entertainment metrics
(4) Number of discrete branded entertainment segments
appearing in content by the brand on NBC during the first week of the Olympics
(5) An index showing the additional average
audience generated by branded entertainment events (column 3/column 1)
Short description
This analysis covers the first week of the Olympics for the
top eight sponsor brands identified by iTVX that ran on NBC. The data combines
Rentrak's second-by-second exact commercial audience and iTVX's second-by-second
branded entertainment metrics. The brands are ranked by the Branded
Entertainment Index (highest to lowest).
