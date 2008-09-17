Winners Abound at NYTVF

The New York Television Festival announced the winners of the NYTVF People’s Choice Award, theFox-NYTVF Comedy Script Contest and the festival’s annual pilot competition.

Comedy pilot Teachers won the NYTVF People’s Choice Award. The pilot stars Constantine Maroulis of American Idol fame, as well as Broadway stars Katherine Holland and Sarah Litzinger, and it takes place in a suburban school. The award is the first time a People’s Choice award has been presented outside of its traditional January awards show, which is televised nationally.

“Participation in the New York Television Festival epitomizes the goal of People’s Choice,” said People's Choice president Fred Nelson, “which is to allow entertainment enthusiasts to share their voice whenever juries of experts gather to honor the best in the industry.”

Nelson presented the NYTVF People’s Choice Award during the NYTVF Awards Ceremony.

Comedy pilot Selling Hell was the winner of the Fox-sponsored contest. Creator Mike Maloney will receive a $25,000 prize and a development deal with Fox Broadcasting as a prize. The script follows a divorced couple whose relationship is further strained when forced to work together in hell’s marketing department.

In the independent-pilot competition, Below the Law took home the best-comedy prize, while Hit Factor took home the best-drama award. Law is about two brothers who turn to vigilantism until their acceptance into the police academy is processed. Hit Factor is about struggling actors who become industry hit men to boost their stagnant careers.

Best family pilot went to The Kitty Landers Show, while best nonscripted pilot went to The Road.

Other winners included Tickle Me Silly for best animated pilot and The Prisoner for best Web-series pilot.

Individual awards went to Nick Offerman, who garnered best-actor award for his performance in The Department; Regina Taufen as best actress in The Kitty Landers Show; Timothy Nash, Hayden Grubb and Lucas Crandles for best writing on Wentworth and Buxbury; and Jon Pivko for best directing on The Triboro.

The “Outside the box” award, given to the most innovative or genre expanding pilot, went to Food Party, a cooking show featuring a cavalcade of puppets helping the witch host.