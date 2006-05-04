Winik Exiting NBA To Launch New-Media Venture

NBA Entertainment Executive VP of Programming and Executive Producer Gregg Winik is leaving the NBA following this season and launching a new-media venture.

In his role since 1997, Winik has headed the league’s content initiatives across all platforms, including managing partnerships with league TV partners and overseeing the NBA’s television network, NBA TV. His creations have ranged from the league’s first network series, NBA Inside Stuff, to the NBA’s multimedia unit.

Winik has also been involved in the development of a basketball series for HBO with production company Section 8 and the Maloof brothers, owners of the league’s Sacramento Kings.

While the NBA did not release details of Winik’s new company, the venture will include development for TV, film and Internet, as well as network TV consulting.

"We are thankful for his longtime service and contribution and are fortunate that he will continue his association with the NBA through his new company," said NBA Commissioner David Stern in a statement.