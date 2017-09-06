Winfrey to Speak at Tribeca TV Festival

The inaugural Tribeca TV Festival will feature Oprah Winfrey, executive producer of OWN docu-series Released, about formerly incarcerated men and women restarting their lives. The series premiere will also screen at the festival.



Trevor Noah and the writers of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show will also speak, on the role of comedians in today’s political landscape.



The festival, presented by AT&T, goes on Sept. 22-24 in New York. It will also feature a cast and creators reunion for Will & Grace, which returns on NBC this fall, and series premieres for At Home With Amy Sedaris (truTV), Liar (SundanceTV) and Ten Days in the Valley (ABC); and season premieres of Designated Survivor (Fox) and Red Oaks (Amazon).



YouTube will host an event premiering new work from rising and established YouTubers about social change and tolerance, and will screen the premiere episode of its Red series Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television.



New VR documentary series Look But With Love will also debut, and the festival will offer the world premiere of Pillow Talk from Sharon Horgan. That Pulse Films series will air on digital channel Blackpills.



Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 6.