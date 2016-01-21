Winfrey Drama ‘Greenleaf’ Gets May 24 Debut

The drama Greenleaf, with Oprah Winfrey in a recurring role, will air May 24 and then May 25 on OWN. Described as a “megachurch drama” from writer/producer Craig Wright (Lost, Six Feet Under) and Lionsgate Television, Greenleaf will air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. for the remainder of its 13-episode first season.

Greenleaf centers on estranged daughter and disillusioned preacher Grace Greenleaf, who has returned home after 20 years following a death in the family. As she reenters the world of a Memphis megachurch run by her parents, she sees things are not as virtuous as they seem.

Winfrey plays a blues club owner and Grace’s aunt.

She’s an executive producer too, along with Wright and Clement Virgo.

At Discovery’s investor day in September, Winfrey talked up OWN’s “dynamic slate of storytellers,” including Wright and Ava DuVernay of Queen Sugar.