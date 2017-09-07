Winfrey: Charter Is ‘Strategically Complete’
As the speculation wheels continue to spin around a possible acquisition of Charter Communications, chief financial officer Christopher Winfrey said the cable operator, fresh off an $80 billion purchase of Time Warner Cable last year, doesn’t see a compelling reason for a transformative deal.
Talk about a possible deal for Charter has continued despite theprotestationsof the company and one of its biggest shareholders. Among the possible suitors:Verizon,Sprint andAltice USA.
At the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Media, Communications & Entertainment conference in Los Angeles Thursday, Winfrey said Charter believes it is “strategically complete.”
For more, go to multichannel.com.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.