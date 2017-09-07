Winfrey: Charter Is ‘Strategically Complete’

As the speculation wheels continue to spin around a possible acquisition of Charter Communications, chief financial officer Christopher Winfrey said the cable operator, fresh off an $80 billion purchase of Time Warner Cable last year, doesn’t see a compelling reason for a transformative deal.



Talk about a possible deal for Charter has continued despite theprotestationsof the company and one of its biggest shareholders. Among the possible suitors:Verizon,Sprint andAltice USA.



At the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Media, Communications & Entertainment conference in Los Angeles Thursday, Winfrey said Charter believes it is “strategically complete.”



For more, go to multichannel.com.