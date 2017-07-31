Sprint Isn’t Giving Up Charter Pursuit

Despite being publicly told it was just not that into them, Sprint isn’t giving up its pursuit of Charter Communications easily, reportedly lining up bankers to make an offer for the cable company.



CNBC’s David Fabersaid that Sprint has lined up three global bankers to help finance a deal, which Charter said publicly it isn’t interested in.Even Faber was skeptical that Sprint, which has struggled as the fourth largest wireless operator in the country, could come up with the expected $500 per share or better offer many think it would take to turn the cable company’s head.

Charter already has a Mobile Virtual Network Operator agreement with Verizon and expects to launch its own wireless service next year.



