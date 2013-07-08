Wimbledon Viewership Falls 37% for Mens Championship

ESPN's coverage Sunday morning of Andy Murray's historic win at Wimbledon drew an average 2.46 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

While that was ESPN's second-largest tennis audience, it was down 37% from last year's record audience of 3.93 million that saw Roger Federer defeat Murray in four sets.

The match, which ran from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., featured Murray becoming the first U.K.-born player to win the title at the All England Club in 77 years. It drew a 0.7 fast national U.S. rating, peaking with a 2.8 during the final 30 minutes.

In addition, Saturday's telecast of the Ladies' Championship - which saw Marion Bartoli win her first major title -- and the Gentlemen's Doubles Championship - Bob and Mike Bryan winning their 15th major and third in a row -- drew a 0.9 U.S. rating for the five-hour telecast and an average audience of 1.3 million viewers, the fifth best mark for that window in ESPN tennis history. The Ladies' tournament saw many high-profile stars like Serena Williams and Maria Sharipova bow out in the early rounds.

ESPN is in the second year if a 12-year agreement for the exclusive live U.S. television rights for the tournament.