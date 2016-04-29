Wilmore Sharpens White House Correspondents' Dinner Barbs

Larry Wilmore, host of The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore on Comedy Central, is prepping his pointed remarks for President Obama’s eighth, and final, White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington April 30. Traditionally, the president presents the initial batch of barbs, followed by a roast from a noted comic. Past comedians have been Jay Leno, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers. Cecily Strong did the honors last year.

Wilmore, former “senior black correspondent” on The Daily Show, has said worthwhile targets will be everywhere in the Washington Hilton Ballroom. “The room could explode from the narcissism alone,” he said on CNN.

"Larry's edgy, even provocative, brand of humor means he's certainly up to the task of skewering politicians of all ideological stripes, and we don't expect the nation's news media to escape unscathed, either," said Carol Lee, White House correspondent for The Wall Street Journal and president of the association.

The event, known inside the Beltway as the “nerd prom,” is televised on C-SPAN. Proceeds from the dinner go toward scholarships and awards aimed at supporting aspiring journalists and recognizing excellence in the profession.