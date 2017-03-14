Willow Bay Named Dean of USC Annenberg School

Former Good Morning America Sunday co-anchor Willow Bay has been named dean of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

Bay has been director of the school since July 2014, following stints as senior strategic advisor to The Huffington Post and a correspondent and host at Bloomberg TV.

Bay, who takes over July 1, will be the first woman to head the journalism school.

“Willow Bay is exactly the right person to lead USC Annenberg at this important time, given the dramatic changes in communications and journalism,” said USC provost Michael Quick. “Our students, faculty and staff will greatly benefit from Willow’s expertise as they grapple with the ever-evolving world of social media, print and broadcast journalism and converged communication. We expect the school to continue on its upward trajectory under her skilled leadership.”