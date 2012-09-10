Willner Makes Investment in Cloud Video Company

Insight Communications cofounders Michael Willner and Sidney

Knafel are making an investment in Penthera Partners and plan to run the

new-media technology venture.

Privately-held Penthera has developed software that moves

high-definition video between the cloud and smartphones, tablets and IP-enabled

set-top boxes. Its Ribit video-sharing product is available at the Apple store.

Willner will serve as Penthera's CEO and Knafel will be vice

chairman.

Time Warner Cable bought Insight for $3 billion in February.

"I've devoted much of my career to delivering

forward-looking, innovative TV and broadband services to U.S. consumers,"

Willner said in a statement. "Now, as consumers are shifting their viewing

habits, they're viewing, creating, and sharing video on smartphones, tablets,

and other Internet-enabled devices. With its rich portfolio of products and

intellectual property, Penthera is uniquely poised to help the cable industry

and other technology companies roll out innovative IP-based video solutions.