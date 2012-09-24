Willie Geist to Join 'Today' as Cohost of 9 a.m. Hour

Morning Joe cohost Willie Geist will be named cohost

of the third hour of Today, B&C confirms. An official

announcement is expected this week.

With the Today promotion, Geist will give up his 5:30

a.m. MSNBC program Way Too Early with Willie Geist but continue to

appear on the 6 a.m. hour of Morning Joe with Joe Scarborough and Mika

Brzezinski.

Geist has been a frequent guest host on Today, often

filling in for Matt Lauer. At the 9 a.m. hour, he replaces Savannah Guthrie, whowas promoted to cohost of the 7-9 a.m. hours alongside Lauer after Ann Curry

left the program in June.

The 37-year-old Geisthas cohosted Morning Joe since 2007, after first joining the network

in 2005 as a producer on Tucker Carlson's show, where he would often do on-air

riffs, which caught the attention of Scarborough. He added Way Too Early

in 2009.

There was speculation that Geist, whose contract with MSNBC

expired in October, might re-team with former Morning Joe executive

producer Chris Licht, who now helms CBS This Morning. The Today

job keeps him in the NBCU family, where he occasionally shows up on other

properties like NBC Sports Network and Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.

A spokesperson for Today declined to comment.