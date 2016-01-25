Williams, Maddow Co-Anchor MSNBC Caucus Coverage

Brian Williams will co-anchor MSNBC's coverage of the Feb. 1 Iowa Caucus with Rachel Maddow as MSNBC officially launches its Decision 2016 campaign coverage.

Williams and Maddow will anchor from New York, while Chris Matthews will be live from Iowa with Andrea Mitchell and Chuck Todd. Morning Joe will also originate from Java Joes in Des Moines Feb. 1 and 2.

And in the spirit of those Thursday night versions of Sunday Night Football, there will be a Morning Joe in the afternoon on caucus day.

The latest polls have Donald Trump ahead in the state on the GOP side, while Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders are neck and neck in Iowa.