Williams Joins CNE as Senior VP, Programming

Condé Nast Entertainment named Reginald Williams as senior VP Programming, a new post.

Williams had held senior positions at BET and MTV before founding his own hip-hop lifestyle digital media company Ambrosia for Heads.

At Condé Nast Entertainment, Williams will be based in New York and report to Oren Katzeff, president of Condé Nast Entertainment. He will supervise global digital programming, including CNE’s growing podcast team.

“Reggie is a seasoned industry leader with unmatched experience in the digital, TV and OTT space,” said Katzeff. “His entrepreneurial instincts and network insights will catapult CNE into its next phase of growth as we aggressively increase our video offerings globally. He is an invaluable addition to our expanding team and I’m excited to have him on board.”

Before starting AFH Williams was senior VP of programming, music and specials at BET Networks. He also spent seven years at MTV Networks, rising to senior VP and head of music strategy.