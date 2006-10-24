Williams Continues His Run, but Gibson Closes In

NBC's Nightly News with Brian Williams continued its run as the most-watched network newscast last week, leading its ABC and CBS rivals in total viewers, but ABC's World News With Charles Gibson was the leader in the key 25 to 54 demographic.

Nightly averaged 8.65 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research, while ABC posted 8.45 million viewers and CBS Evening News with Katie Couric finished third again with averaged 7.56 million viewers.

In the 25 to 54 demo, ABC was no. 1 with a 2.3 rating/9 share, followed by NBC's 2.2/9 and CBS' 2.1/8.

ABC says this is the smallest gap in total viewers between its broadcast and NBC since the week of July 3. Compared to last year, NBC's newscast is down 8% in viewers and off 12% in the demo, while ABC up 2% in viewers and about flat in the demo. With Couric at the desk, CBS has improved its performance, up 4% in viewers and 11% in the demo.