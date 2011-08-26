Williams to Anchor One-Hour 'Nightly News' From Jersey Shore

Brian Williams will anchor a special one-hour edition of NBC Nightly News from the coast of New Jersey Friday evening as the region braces for the landfall of Hurricane Irene.

The storm is currently headed toward the beaches of North Carolina and cities up and down the East Coast are making evacuation plans for the weekend. Williams was actually vacationing with his family at the Jersey Shore earlier this week, before cutting his trip short when New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie asked people to voluntarily evacuate ahead of the storm.

Friday's broadcast, which stations will have the option to take from 6:30-7:30 p.m., will feature interviews with FEMA Director Craig Fugate and Gov. Christie with reporting from The Weather Channel's Bryan Norcross and Jim Cantore, among others.