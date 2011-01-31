Williams ToAnchor ‘Nightly News' From Cairo
Updated: Jan. 31, 4:15 p.m. ET.
Brian Williams
will be the first network news anchor to broadcast live from Cairo on Monday
evening's edition of NBC Nightly News.
Williams is
currently in the region although it was not known at press time whether he
would remain there throughout the week.
CBS News also announced late Monday afternoon that Katie Couric will anchor the CBS Evening News from Cairo beginning Tuesday, Feb. 1. She joins Chief
Foreign Affairs Correspondent Lara Logan and CBS News correspondents Mark
Strassmann and Elizabeth Palmer
who are already in Egypt.
Christiane
Amanour anchored ABC's This Week live
from Cairo on Sunday and CNN's Anderson Cooper and CNBC's Erin Burnett have
also been in the region.
