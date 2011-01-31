Williams ToAnchor ‘Nightly News' From Cairo

Updated: Jan. 31, 4:15 p.m. ET.

Brian Williams

will be the first network news anchor to broadcast live from Cairo on Monday

evening's edition of NBC Nightly News.

Williams is

currently in the region although it was not known at press time whether he

would remain there throughout the week.

CBS News also announced late Monday afternoon that Katie Couric will anchor the CBS Evening News from Cairo beginning Tuesday, Feb. 1. She joins Chief

Foreign Affairs Correspondent Lara Logan and CBS News correspondents Mark

Strassmann and Elizabeth Palmer

who are already in Egypt.

Christiane

Amanour anchored ABC's This Week live

from Cairo on Sunday and CNN's Anderson Cooper and CNBC's Erin Burnett have

also been in the region.