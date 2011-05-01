William and Kate's Wedding Draws 22.8M U.S. Viewers

The Royal Wedding Friday morning was watched by 22.8 million viewers in the U.S., according to Nielsen.

Prince William and Kate Middleton got married

with 11 U.S. networks providing live coverage from London's Westminster

Abbey. Those networks combined for a 16 rating and 18.6 million

households.

Those numbers topped other recent royal weddings.

When Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in 1981 it was carried

by 3 networks. They were watched by 14.2 million households and drew an

18.3 rating.

When Prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles

in 2005, it was covered by 3 networks and attracted 3.3 million homes,

generating a 3.0 rating.

ABC's Good Morning America from 7-9 a.m. anchored live by Diane Sawyer and Barbara Walters from Buckingham Palace attracted 8.65 million total viewers and a 2.6 rating with aduts 25-54. ABC News' full Royal Wedding coverage from 4-10 a.m. averaged 6.15 million viewers and and a 1.9 rating in the demo, according to Nielsen Fast Nationals.

NBC's Today drew more than 9.6 million viewers from 7-9 a.m. The third hour of Today delivered 5.7 million viewers and the fourth hour had 3.2 million viewers.

On cable, CNN's coverage from 4-10 a.m. delivered 1.66 million total viewers and 714,000 adults 25-54. Fox News was second with 1.55 million total viewers and 470,000 adults 25-54. Third-place MSNBC drew 629,000 viewers, including 290,000 in the adults 25-54 demo.