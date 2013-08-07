Will Somers Upped to Senior VP of Fox Network Research

Fox Broadcasting Company promoted Will Somers to senior VP of network research, the company announced Wednesday.

In Somers' new role, he will head the company's audience intelligence and network research department, supervising Fox's audience measurement, strategic analysis and performance estimates.

"Will is an incredibly talented and strategic executive who is passionate about understanding and communicating with our viewers," said COO Joe Earley. "At a time when the television landscape is transforming, we are very fortunate to have him leading the charge in building more robust, cross-platform insights for our network and partners."

Somers joined Fox in 2000. He previously worked for Disney's Buena Vista Television syndication and Touchstone Television studio doing audience and program research.