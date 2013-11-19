Will Keenan Named President of Endemol BeyondUSA

Endemol North America has named Will Keenan as president of Endemol Beyond USA.



Keenan will oversee the launch of the digital network, which was announced last week. The network of international and local channels will broadcast across platforms such as YouTube, Yahoo, AOL, MSN and Dailymotion.

"I am honored to be a part of the continued evolution of Endemol, a world leader in creating, producing and distributing some of the most recognized entertainment content across the globe," Keenan in a statement. "In this new role, I am looking forward to leading a first of its kind premium channel network venture and a digital dream team that will transform the way digital content is experienced and delivered."

Keenan reports to Cris Abrego and Charlie Corwin, CE0s and charimen, Endemol North America.



"We admire the innovation that digital entrepreneurs like Keenan are bringing to this space. He is a creative and bold visionary and the right choice to lead our premium channel network in the U.S." said Abrego and Corwin in a statement.



Prior to this position, Keenan was VP of vertical development and network programming at Maker Studios.