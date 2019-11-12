Will Ferrell to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ Nov. 23

Will Ferrell will host Saturday Night Live on NBC Nov. 23. It marks Ferrell’s fifth time hosting the show. He was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1995 to 2002.

Ferrell’s film work includes Anchorman, Elf, Old School, Blades of Glory and Daddy’s Home.

King Princess is the musical guest that day. Her debut studio album is called “Cheap Queen.”

On Nov. 16, Harry Styles does double duty as host and musical guest on SNL. After winning The X Factor, Styles was part of One Direction before his solo career kicked off.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.